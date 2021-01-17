Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

ISLAMABAD: The true face of India and its conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack and Balakot strikes has been exposed, vindicating Pakistan’s stance on the attacks.

It has been revealed that the Pulwama attack was a false flag operation, in which India killed its own troops and tried to pin the blame on Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to use the deaths of his country’s soldiers to gain sympathy, and in turn, votes, for the 2019 elections.

According to Indian media, Arnab Goswami, a journalist close to the Modi government, was happy at the Pulwama attack and knew about the Balakot incursion beforehand. Leaked Whatsapp chats of the Indian journalist with Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta have revealed that Arnab told the CEO about the attack three days before it took place. According to the leaked chat of Arnab Goswami, he boasted that the Modi government was about to take a ‘big step’ against Pakistan, and it would be much bigger than any such attack before.

Goswami had spoken about the Indian plan on February 23, 2019 while the “infiltration attempt” took place on February 26, after which the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian planes.

The Indian journalist was also found to be joyous over the death of 40 Indian soldiers in the Pulwama attack. "This attack we have won like crazy,” he said morbidly.