Pakistan
Sheikh Rashid condoles over demise of Musharraf’s mother
- The minister said there was no substitute of mother.
16 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former President Pervez Musharraf’s mother.
In a condolence message, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
The minister said there was no substitute of mother. Sheikh Rashid said that Zarin Musharraf was an educated and great lady.
