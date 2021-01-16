ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Sheikh Rashid condoles over demise of Musharraf's mother

  • The minister said there was no substitute of mother.
APP 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former President Pervez Musharraf’s mother.

In a condolence message, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The minister said there was no substitute of mother. Sheikh Rashid said that Zarin Musharraf was an educated and great lady.

Sheikh Rashid Musharraf’s mother

