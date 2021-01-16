Asad reaffirms commitment to back just struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to back the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He was talking to MNA and member Kashmir Committee Naureen Farooq here on Saturday. The Speaker said India's 5th August 2019 illegal steps in the occupied territory have exposed its true face before the world.

Asad Qaiser said the ministry of foreign affairs has been given directions for conduct of an international Kashmir Convention this year.

The Speaker and Member Kashmir Committee Naureen Farooq also discussed the formation of an All Parties Parliamentary Group to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

He said Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent and its resolution is imperative for regional peace and stability.