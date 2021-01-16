ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

Anti-polio drive continues in city

  • He said a total of 2471 teams have been formed for anti-polio campaign.
APP 16 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar Saturday said that a week-long anti-polio drive was in full swing in city in which 745,863 children will be vaccinated against polio.

He said a total of 2471 teams have been formed for anti-polio campaign.

He expressed these views during a visit to different areas of Peshawar and inspected the vaccinated process. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan accompanied by him.

He said, administrative officers across Peshawar along with anti-polio teams are vaccinating children against polio during the campaign.

Parents should must vaccinate their children against polio to prevent permanent disability, DC said, adding, “We have to play our role to eradicate polio and the eradication will be possible only through our joint efforts.”

