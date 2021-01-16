ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Foreign Funding case: PTI urges ECP to hold proceedings on daily basis

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party PTI moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday to hold hearing of Foreign Funding case on daily basis while the ECP would conduct hearing of this case related to PML-N and PPP on the coming Monday (January 18).

In this context, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Farrukh Habib submitted his application to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja seeking proceedings of Foreign Funding case on daily basis.

Speaking to media at the ECP, Habib said Supreme Court ordered the ECP in Hanif Abbasi case in 2016 to scrutinise the funds of all political parties registered with the ECP.

He said the PTI has submitted its entire record of $40,000 in Foreign Funding case to the Scrutiny Committee. He challenged Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before ECP on January 18 — the date ECP fixed for Foreign Funding case hearing related to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said the PML-N and PPP were involved in foreign funding, which, he said is why both are shying away from submitting record in ECP.

“I ask fake chairman Bilawal and Panama Queen Maryam — to show courage and appear before the ECP on January 18,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker showed documents to the media, saying these documents were evidence of foreign funding and money laundering by PML-N and PPP.

Habib said PPP hired lobbyists in the United States and paid Marc Siegel $340,000 “in a desperate bid to help them get NRO.”

He said: “When you (Maryam and Bilawal) assemble outside ECP for protests on January 19, do come up with receipts and proofs that are sought by ECP in Foreign Funding case.” All the evidence regarding PPP’s connections with Marc Siegel is present online, the PTI leader said.

“When their accounts would be scrutinised, you would get to know—how Nawaz Sharif gave Rs 100 million to his party and then deposited back Rs 40 million out of these Rs 100 million in his account,” he said.

Habib said the PML-N has even passed the buck on media to justify its financial transactions showing in its record that hefty payments of millions of rupees were made to television news channels. “The PML-N and PPP cannot run away from reality. They know what lies in store for them once their accounts are scrutinised. That’s why they are crying foul. We have presented ourselves for accountability. So should they. Unlike them, we would not cry foul and we would not accuse the state institutions of witch-hunt,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Scrutiny Committee met for the third consecutive day on Friday to re-examine the record provided by the ruling party in Foreign Funding case.

From Monday onwards, the ECP would re-examine the record of PML-N and PPP in Foreign Funding case. Last week, the ECP expressed concern over slow pace of progress in Foreign Funding case and directed the Scrutiny Committee to meet thrice a week to complete Foreign Funding case proceedings and re-submit its report accordingly.

Few days back, PTI said it submitted its entire record to the Scrutiny Committee in the Foreign Funding case.

The record including the details of donations from overseas Pakistanis including LCC (Life Cycle Costing) account, the names, addresses, computerised national identity card numbers and contact numbers of the overseas donors, the details of related bank transactions, relevant bank statements, and receipts of relevant financial activities were submitted by the PTI to the committee, according to an ECP official.

The three-member Scrutiny Committee is headed by ECP Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad as its Chairman and includes DG (Audit) Defence Services Masood Akhtar Sherwani, and Controller Accounts Air Force Muhammad Faheem as its members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Funding case: PTI urges ECP to hold proceedings on daily basis

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.