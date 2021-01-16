Covid-19: ‘Considerable number of containers could not be cleared from port’

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has been informed that due to coronavirus a considerable number of containers could not be cleared from the port. Director General Transit Trade Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the committee that during September 3,000 trackers were installed on containers and subsequently cleared.

At this point in time, there are 1,500 containers at the port, while in normal circumstances there are usually 2,500 containers at the port. The third meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance was convened under the chairmanship of Fahim Khan to study/visit the domestic customs agents industry in Pakistan to improve the structure, and effectiveness in line with international best practiced, and to review best international custom practices vis-à-vis Pakistan customs, and draft recommendations to improve upon the existing systems in Pakistan.

Member committee Jameel Ahmed Khan stated that the FBR can mobilise billions of rupees by introducing its own tracker system, but the contract has been given to a private company that does not bother to turn up in the meeting of the committee.

Javed Ghani, chairman FBR informed the committee that the apex court has taken suo moto notice on the issue of tracker, after that a committee was constituted which has taken some important decisions. He said it was difficult for the government to put in place its own tracker system.

He assured the committee of implementing its recommendations and directives, and added that there is no other company than the TPL in Pakistan, and now the license has also been given to another company. The FBR chairman said that in the world custom agencies have established their own companies.

He said that presence of containers for a long time at port and non-clearance is also a big problem. The committee has expressed its annoyance over absence of the tracker company from the meeting, and committee wanted their presence in its next meeting.

The meeting would also examine current licensing legislation, valuation rulings, implementation of section 81, and procedures used by the Customs authorities, on ground study of the procedures and issues faced by the importers and exporters, etc.

The Custom Association has informed the committee that there are issues of tracking and shipping in Afghan Transit Trade as shipping lines are taken in dollars and this amount remitted abroad from Pakistan. The committee was further told that there is no mechanism for registration of shipping lines.

