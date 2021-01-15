ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

  • About a third of EU governments cite 'insufficient' doses.
  • Pfizer says there will be 'temporary impact' on shipments.
  • Biden seeks to reverse Trump's 'dismal failure' on COVID-19.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BRUSSELS: European Union nations are receiving fewer-than-expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments while Turkey, China and Indonesia race ahead with inoculations to stem surging worldwide infections.

Spooked by a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, governments in Europe have imposed tighter and longer lockdowns and curbs. They are pinning hopes on vaccines being rolled out across the continent.

But even when inoculations start en masse, the effects are not expected for months or until most people within a population get the shot.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer with German partner BioNTech started being delivered in the EU at the end of December. US biotech firm Moderna began delivering its shot this week.

Yet about one third of the 27 EU governments cited "insufficient" doses at a video conference of health ministers on Wednesday, a person who attended the virtual meeting told Reuters.

Pfizer initially said deliveries were proceeding according to agreed schedule.

But later it said there would be a temporary impact on shipments in late January to early February caused by changes to manufacturing processes to boost production, not due to super-cold storage temperatures.

Belgium said it expected to receive only around half of the planned doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January due to a logistical issue. Lithuania said it was told this week its supplies would be halved until mid-February.

Pfizer said modifications to the manufacturing process will require additional regulatory approvals.

"Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March," Pfizer said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech have two contracts with the EU for the supply of up to 600 million doses this year. They have agreed to deliver 75 million doses in the second quarter and more later in the year.

It was unclear how many doses can be distributed in the first three months.

UNEVEN DELIVERIES

Moderna has committed to delivering 10 million doses by the end of March and 35 million each in the second and third quarter. Another 80 million doses are also to be delivered this year but without a clear timetable yet.

The Pfizer holdup aside, deliveries do not seem to be proceeding evenly across the continent.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, said it will receive nearly 4 million Pfizer doses by the end of January.

Romania, with a population four times smaller, says it expects to receive only 600,000 doses in the same period. Bulgaria, with less than one tenth of Germany's population, expects to receive only about 60,000 Pfizer shots in January, in proportion much less than Germany.

A spokesman for the EU Commission said national timetables partly depended on contracts signed by each state. It was not clear whether all governments had ordered their full allocation.

Turkey, not an EU member, said it had vaccinated more than 500,000 people in the first two days of administering shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, among the fastest rollouts in the world.

"We are an experienced country in implementing nationwide inoculation programmes ... We will win the battle with the pandemic together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Rising infections are turning up the heat on China to strengthen its pace of vaccination.

In the first nine days of January, about 4.5 million doses were given nationwide, exceeding the roughly 1.5 million given from July to November, Reuters calculations based on official data show. By Jan. 13, more than 10 million doses were given.

As of Jan. 4, a unit of Chinese vaccine maker Sinopharm had shipped over 10 million doses domestically, while Sinovac had delivered more than 7 million as of Jan. 10.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a first vaccine shot supplied by Sinovac Bitoech to kick off a drive to inoculate two thirds of the country's 270 million population.

Unlike many countries, Indonesia intends to inoculate its working population first, partly because it does not have enough data from clinical trials on CoronaVac's efficacy on older people.

US President-elect Joe Biden will on Friday outline his plan to ramp up vaccinations after an early rollout by the Trump administration which he called "a dismal failure".

Biden has promised to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in office.

BioNtech vaccine covid vaccine Pfizer vaccine European Union nations

European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters