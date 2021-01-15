ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Influence-peddling probe launched against French ex-leader Sarkozy

  • The probe opened by France's PNF financial prosecutors concerns advisory activities undertaken by Sarkozy in Russia.
  • A court will on March 1 give its verdict in a separate corruption trial
AFP 15 Jan 2021

PARIS: French prosecutors said Friday they have opened a probe into alleged influence-peddling against former president Nicolas Sarkozy, adding a new legal woe for an ex-leader already mired in judicial troubles.

The probe opened by France's PNF financial prosecutors concerns advisory activities undertaken by Sarkozy in Russia, the PNF told AFP, confirming news published by the Mediapart news site which had said the probe targeted a payment by Russian insurance firm Reso-Garantia.

A court will on March 1 give its verdict in a separate corruption trial, with Sarkozy risking a jail sentence of up to four years. He remains charged over allegations that he received millions of euros in funding from Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

