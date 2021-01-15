Senate body told: 12 importers behind July ‘artificial’ oil shortage

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Thursday that top 12 “oil importers” were involved in creating “artificial” oil shortage, and made illegal money in connivance with some government functionaries.

The parliamentary panel met here on Thursday with Rehman Malik in the chair.

The committee was given a detailed briefing by the additional director general FIA and the secretary petroleum, on the artificial shortage of oil with reference to the failure of the concerned departments to control corruption, and hoarding by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), which has caused inconvenience and unrest all over the country in July last year.

The committee was informed that the artificial shortage was created by oil importers and the FIA has detected top 12 oil importers who were “directly involved in creating artificial shortage and made illegal money in connivance with some functionaries”.

The FIA official informed the committee that the artificial shortage and stockpiling of petroleum products constituted a major problem, which caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

He said that the demand of petroleum products fell sharply during the coronavirus outbreak.

The members of the committee said the government should not only meet the shortage of petrol but also take action against those who are creating artificial shortage of petroleum products.

All the information in the form of consolidated report has been handed over by the secretary petroleum to the Committee, which was circulated to all the members of the Committee.

The chairman Committee thanked the additional director general FIA and the secretary petroleum for the briefing and the work done by them in the national interest.

An in-camera meeting will take place next week, where the FIA will explain about every oil importer and mechanics that they employed to create that artificial shortage.

The public will be surprised to know the names of those people who are directly involved in this mega scandal, he added.

The chairman Committee had given an indication that after submission of the final report by the FIA and the Ministry of Petroleum, the Committee will invite the prime minister to the meeting of the Committee to see the “bungling” by those who will be identified for action against them.

While the top 12 companies involved in this mega corruption should be blacklisted and their names be included in the Exit Control List (ECL) and action may also be taken against those who have invested in foreign countries and created artificial shortages, so that they can fill their pockets.

The Committee also took up the matter regarding alarming the spread, and use of a new drug, “Zombie,” in Pakistan, particularly in bigger cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The drug, namely, “Zombie” is highly intoxicating and makes the addict very aggressive.

The chairman Committee recommended that this drug should be added to the category of heroin.

He said that stern actions are urgently needed against the culprits involved in this heinous crime and the law enforcement agencies should take timely actions to prevent its further spread.

The meeting strongly condemned India’s involvement in terrorist activities in the region particularly training of terrorists of Daesh by it.

Malik said that India is training terrorists of Daesh, and preparing them for terrorist and suicidal attacks in Pakistan as there exist regular training camps in India.

He said that attacks on the Hazara community are highly condemnable and are aimed at creating chaos and instability in Balochistan.

Malik directed the Interior Ministry to brief the committee about the involvement of India and the presence of Daesh in Balochistan.

He said that Modi's atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be ignored and “we would raise our voice for the rights of Kashmiris at all forums”.

Talking about the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, Malik said that although the vaccine is a good and welcome development for the world, the people of IIOJK would be deprived of this medicine by the Indian government and the international community must take notice of it.

Senator Javed Abbasi drew the committee’s attention to the rising crime graph in Islamabad, and said that the police had killed an unarmed student and his parents were waiting for justice.

The chairman of the committee summoned the IG Islamabad to the next meeting. The Standing Committee also reviewed some public grievances and directed appropriate actions.

The meeting was attended by senators Javed Abbasi, Mian Atiq Sheikh besides senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum, and the FIA and other departments.

