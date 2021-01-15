KP CM honours winners of U16, U21 Games

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan’s historic initiative of encouraging medal winners of U16 and U21 Games with one-year stipend of Rs 10,000 for gold, Rs 8000 for silver and Rs 5,000 for bronze medalists but the same would be extended for three-years conditional to performance of the female and male athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was the chief guest at the cash award and sports gears giving ceremony held here at CM House on Thursday.

The chief minister accompanied with minister for Education Sharam Khan Tarakai, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Karmran Bangash. Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs KP Abid Majeed, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Youth Saleem Jan, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Account Amjad Iqbal, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, other coaches of the directorate of sports KP, and players were also present.

While welcoming the historical decision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs KP Abid Majeed said that all the medal winners of U16 and U21 Games were honoured with monthly stipend for one year but it would be extended for three years conditional to the performance of the players.

He said the KP athletes of the U16 Games competed side-by-side with athletes from other provinces and departmental teams including Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda, had recorded outstanding performance by winning 58 gold, 35 silver and 14 bronze medals.