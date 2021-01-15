Imam-ul-Haq to miss Test series against South Africa

LAHORE: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the home Test series against South Africa due to a thumb fracture.

Imam (25), who sustained the injury during tour to New Zealand underwent scans which revealed he has yet to make a full recovery.

Imam said doctors have advised him rest for another one and a half week. "I have been barred from even taking part in practice sessions," he added. Pakistan is set to host South Africa for two Test matches. The series opener will be contested in Karachi from January 26 while Rawalpindi will host the second Test starting from February 4. Chief Selector Wasim said the 20-member squad for the fixtures will be announced on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021