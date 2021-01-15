ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Markets

Ivory Coast faces 100,000-tonne cocoa bean pile-up as demand slows

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

ABIDJAN: A pandemic-induced slowdown in global chocolate demand has led to a pile-up of about 100,000 tonnes of cocoa beans in Ivory Coast's interior, five exporters told Reuters, as farmers struggle to get by with lower-than-promised prices.

The unwanted stockpile adds to a growing store of beans at ports in the world's top cocoa grower after chocolate makers and buyers in Europe and the United States asked that deliveries scheduled for October-December be postponed to January-March, the exporters said.

The estimated 100,000 tonnes of beans stuck at farms and cooperatives amounts to roughly one-third of Ivory Coast's monthly output at this time of year. With fewer shipments leaving the West African nation, the regulator, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), has suspended a system registering cooperatives' beans to slow flows from the countryside, a source at the CCC told Reuters.

"It's a vicious cycle," said one director of an international export company based in Abidjan, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We don't have enough room to continue buying cocoa and storing it. If we resumed exports to Europe and the US right now, there would be room here."

The delays are being felt keenly by farmers, who are struggling to sell their beans at the fixed minimum of 1,000 CFA francs ($1.82) per kg. In the western region of Soubre at the heart of the cocoa belt, a cooperative in the village of Gnipi 2 was sitting on 250 tonnes of beans, its manager said. The manager of another cooperative there had 200 tonnes stockpiled, and more heaped in trucks on the side of the road, according to a Reuters witness.

With flows to the coast stalled, the cooperatives lack cash and space to buy more beans from farmers.

"Since December they stopped and don't pay anymore," said Philippe Ipou Kouadio, a village chief who farms 40 hectares in Soubre region.

"We can't pay for our children's schooling."

