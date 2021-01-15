ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NA body defers all private member bills

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday deferred all the private member bills came to its review except one that was withdrawn by the mover after the committee declared it 'impractical.'

Committee chairman Riaz Fatyana from the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presided over the NA panel's meeting.

At the meeting, the committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 51), moved by Junaid Akbar. After a detailed discussion, the committee declared the bill as impractical owing to its "likely demographic and electoral complications in Pakistan."

The committee also considered the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Nafeesa Shah and deferred the same till "feedback on the subject matter from the relevant bar councils could be obtained."

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Uzma Riaz was also discussed at length and the committee recommended that the same bill may also be deferred so that the "mover and the relevant ministries might come up with a conclusive draft of the said bill."

Moreover, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 140-B) moved by Kishwer Zehra, and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, moved by Sher Akbar Khan were also deferred by the committee for further review.

Committee members including Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran and Uzma Riaz attended the meeting.

