ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC orders to stop salaries of SDA top management till settlement of staff's dues

  • The Hyderabad circuit bench here Thursday gave one and a half month to the SDA to pay all the unpaid salaries to the staff.
APP 14 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court has warned of stopping payment of salaries to the top management of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA), Jamshoro district's development arm, if the ordinary staff is not paid their salaries and pension.

The Hyderabad circuit bench here Thursday gave one and a half month to the SDA to pay all the unpaid salaries to the staff.

"Failing which salaries of the senior staff and executives of the SDA shall be stopped till all the said dues (of the ordinary staff) are settled," order the court.

The bench noted that there was no justification for the SDA to withhold the salaries especially when the top officials continued to receive their own salaries on a regular basis.

"... it is not disputed that the petitioners are employees of the SDA and the liability of their outstanding salaries is also admitted there is no justification for the SDA to withhold their salaries," the order reads.

The court warned the SDA's top officials that if all the employees were not paid their salaries along with all the previous dues by February 27, the executives would also stop getting their salaries on the court's order.

Some 38 employees filed the petition in the SHC over the issue. According to them, around 300 staff had not received their salaries of 20 to 24 months.

The SHC ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Secretary Finance to provide funds to the SDA for the payment of the salaries.

Court development Sindh High Court Pensions Sehwan Development Authority salaries

SHC orders to stop salaries of SDA top management till settlement of staff's dues

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters