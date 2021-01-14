ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
LHC suspends detention orders for Mansha Bomb

  • It is pertinent to mention here that a few years back, the Supreme Court had also taken notice of the complaints of land grabbing by Mansha Bomb and ordered for an inquiry into the matter.
APP 14 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the detention orders for Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural passed the orders, while hearing a petition, filed by Mansha Bomb against his impugned detention orders for ninety days, issued by the district administration under Section 3 (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The court also issued notices to the deputy commissioner Lahore and police authorities and sought replies.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the deputy commissioner Lahore had issued detention orders for Mansha Bomb on the ground that he was a potential danger to the law and order situation.

He argued that the authorities passed the orders without affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, whereas he was not involved in any illegal activities. He submitted that the authorities did not have the material to establish that the petitioner was a threat to the law and order situation.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the detention orders being illegal. He also requested for suspending the orders till the final decision on the petition.

At this, the court suspended the detention orders and sought replies from the authorities concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few years back, the Supreme Court had also taken notice of the complaints of land grabbing by Mansha Bomb and ordered for an inquiry into the matter.

