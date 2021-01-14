ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli for restoration of PTV's past glory

  • He said that restoration of viewers’ confidence should be the top priority of all PTV channels.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan Television (PTV) was a national institution and restoration of its past glory was the first priority of the government.

Addressing the PTV General Managers Meeting, he said that restoration of viewers’ confidence should be the top priority of all PTV channels.

The minister said that the PTV and other state media have a key role to play in projecting the government's initiatives, including the Prime Minister's bold stance on Islamophobia, Namoos-e-Risalat , advocating Kashmiris' case at international forums, and highlighting the country's true image.

For the first time, Ehsaas Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Shelter Homes and Langar Khanas have been launched for the poor, helpless and downtrodden, said Senator Shibli Faraz. He said there was no such tradition during the previous governments, and the PTV should create awareness about the welfare and improvement projects of the people.

Shibli said that details about government initiatives and the PM’s speeches at UN and other international forums should be translated into regional languages.

He said that the PTV regional centers should prepare programmes on regional music, culture. The minister said that the steps should be taken to educate the young generation about literary personalities and national heroes.

PTV should take immediate steps to make its content better and more relevant for its viewers, the minister emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Information and MD PTV Shahira Shahid and other senior officials of PTV.

Shibli Faraz PTV

Shibli for restoration of PTV's past glory

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters