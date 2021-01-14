Pakistan-Indonesia discussed investment opportunities in different sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia Thursday discussed investment opportunities to enhance economic and trade cooperation in different sectors including Information Technology (IT) and tourism.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio, along with a delegation called on Minister for State /Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R.Bokhari, and Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Ms.Fareena Mazhar, at BOI Islamabad and exchanged views over trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting Government’s most important initiative “Ease of Doing Business” was discussed, said a press release issued by BOI here.

The tourism sector was also a part of discussion and both sides agreed that truism sector as one of the area in which there can be mutual collaboration.

Chairman BOI appreciated the proposition of the Indonesian Ambassador and said that BOI will extend all possible assistance and facilitation to materialize their endeavors in Pakistan.

He further added that the company can have their manufacturing facility here in Pakistan and can export to Africa as well.

During the meeting IT sector was also discussed.

In pursuance the Chairman BOI advised that Indonesian companies can open branch offices here and utilize their expertise in this regard.

The Chairman, Board of Investment, appreciated the proposition of Ambassador of Indonesia to establish dialogue between business communities of both countries to identify areas for bilateral trade.

He further added that BOI will continue to work for expanding Pakistan-Indonesia economic partnership.

He informed that Embassy of Pakistan in Indonesia has proposed a Webinar in January 2021 and BOI will also collaborate.

The Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan IT sector has highly qualified professionals.

The Ambassador of Indonesia appreciated the efforts of BOI in the prospective of Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

He also reiterated government stance to work hard for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

He said that Indonesian investors are interested to invest in food business in Pakistan.

In pursuance, Indo food one of the largest company is soon lunching its operations in Pakistan.

The Secretary, BOI while concluding, appreciated the Ambassador’s friendly gesture towards Pakistan and invited Indonesian investors to invest in Pakistan in different sectors of the economy.

She also informed that the Government of Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives to attract foreign investment in Pakistan and BOI being the apex body of the Government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation to foreign investors assure them full support as and when needed.