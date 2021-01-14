ANL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
ASL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
AVN 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.37%)
BOP 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
DGKC 113.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.97%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
HASCOL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HUBC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-10.16%)
JSCL 29.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
POWER 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.24%)
PRL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2%)
PTC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.45%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.27%)
UNITY 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,879 Decreased By ▼ -14.63 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,519 Decreased By ▼ -157.47 (-0.64%)
KSE100 46,047 Decreased By ▼ -44.8 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,225 Decreased By ▼ -61.48 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

  • The meeting comes as global infections soared past 91 million and deaths approached two million, with governments around the world reimposing painful economic lockdowns and social restrictions.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's emergency committee will meet two weeks early on Thursday to discuss the new coronavirus variants from South Africa and Britain that have rapidly spread to at least 50 countries and sparked widespread alarm.

The newly identified variants, which appear to be significantly more infectious than the strain that emerged in China in 2019, come as spiking virus numbers force many nations to enforce new lockdowns.

The committee normally gathers every three months but the WHO said the director-general pulled the meeting forward "to consider issues that need urgent discussion".

"These are the recent variants and considerations on the use (of) vaccination and testing certificates for international travel," the global body said Wednesday.

There are concerns that the new mutations may render certain vaccines less effective, undermining hopes that inoculations offer the best hope of recovery from the global pandemic.

The committee of experts is overseen by France's Didier Houssin and its recommendations will be published after the meeting.

The meeting comes as global infections soared past 91 million and deaths approached two million, with governments around the world reimposing painful economic lockdowns and social restrictions.

The newly discovered variants can only be identified by sequencing their genetic code, an analysis that is not possible everywhere.

A third mutation, originating in the Brazilian Amazon and whose discovery Japan announced on Sunday, is currently being analyzed and could impact the immune response, according to the WHO.

World Health Organization coronavirus variants France's Didier Houssin global infections Brazilian Amazon

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters