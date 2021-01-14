ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold prices steady in NY

Reuters Updated 14 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by data showing a rise in consumer prices in the United States and expectations that more fiscal stimulus from a Joe Biden administration could trigger higher inflation.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,854.84 an ounce by 1.44 p.m. EST (1844 GMT). US gold futures settled up 0.6% at $1,854.90.

Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said expectations for more stimulus, higher-than-expected inflation and safe-haven buying driven by the political environment in the United States were keeping gold supported.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds storing gold for investors shrank for a second month in December, but nevertheless grew more than ever before in 2020, the World Gold Council said.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to $25.45 an ounce, platinum rose 2.2% to $1,099.55 and palladium edged 0.2% higher to $2,396.71.

The Labor Department on Wednesday said its consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November.

But capping bullion’s gains, the dollar firmed and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to their highest level in nearly 10 months.

Gold is generally considered a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus. However, higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Complacent positioning in gold is being shaken up, that’s a direct result of the blue sweep which forced the markets to price in a substantial increase in treasury supply,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

US President-elect Biden said he would unveil a plan on Thursday to provide trillions of dollars of support for the American economy as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

US MIDDAY: Gold prices steady in NY

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan proposes plan to combat violent Hindutva ideology

First US federal execution of woman in decades

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.