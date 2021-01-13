ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Federal capital records 122 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

  • As many as 98 cases were reported on Tuesday while 122 cases were reported on Monday.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 122 new Corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 98 cases were reported on Tuesday while 122 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 39,462 cases were reported from the federal capital while 447 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 37,049 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country. He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

