Markets
Singapore bunker fuel sales hit three-year high despite weaker demand
- Sales of marine fuels in Singapore, also known as bunkers, in December were at a nine-month high of 4.29 million tonnes.
- Despite coronavirus disruptions, container throughput in Singapore registered 36.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020.
13 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Sales of marine fuels in Singapore climbed to a three-year high of 49.833 million tonnes in 2020, up 5% from the year before, official data showed, despite weaker global demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales of marine fuels in Singapore, also known as bunkers, in December were at a nine-month high of 4.29 million tonnes, down 4% from last year but 1% higher from November, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.
Despite coronavirus disruptions, container throughput in Singapore registered 36.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020, down just 0.9% from 37.2 million TEUs in 2019, the data showed.
