Wheat import decision helps reduce prices of flour

LAHORE: Decision of the Imran Khan led government to import wheat has resulted in reduction in the prices of flour across the province, which have come down to the lowest level in seven months and 20 kilograms flour bag is available at less than the office price in various cities.

Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan claimed this during a briefing given to him on flour and wheat situation by the Punjab Secretary Food Shahryar Sultan here on Tuesday.

Aleem Khan said the prices of wheat and flour have come down for the first time in the month of January while usually wheat and flour is hoarded to increase the price in this month. This time the situation is different and people have got relief.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to import wheat on time has proved to be right and its positive effects have also started coming to the fore. He observed that provision of quality and affordable food to the people is the top priority of the Government and the Punjab Food Department and related agencies are continue monitoring to ensure stability in wheat and flour prices. Abdul Aleem Khan termed the reduction in flour prices as satisfactory and said that the government would continue its policy of providing relief to the people and ensure ample supply of wheat and flour in the market.

In the meeting, Secretary Food Punjab Shehryar Sultan briefed Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan about the operations carried out by the Food Department in different cities so far. He said that timely supply of wheat to flour mills across the province was continuing. He said that continuous monitoring is also being done to stabilize prices. He also claimed that there was no chance of any crisis in the near future while the department is ready to meet any situation.

Other issues related to the Food Department were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

