Jan 13, 2021
Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan: Second trilateral meeting today

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan today will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security as well as cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology.

Under the 2nd Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan, while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will lead delegations of their countries in the talks.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the three foreign ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

"Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding," it added.

The 1st round of trilateral meeting was held in Baku in Nov 2017.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu has already arrived on Tuesday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan along with a delegation to participate in the trilateral talks, besides holding bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is arriving today on a two-day visit from 13-14 Jan 2021.

This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at foreign minister level since 2010.

According to Foreign Office statement, Foreign Minister Bayramov and Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. At the beginning of the new year, it added that the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, it added that the two foreign ministers will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways, and education.

Azerbaijan in its capacity as the member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also call on the president and the prime minister and meet with other dignitaries, it added.

