ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
South African rand recovers from two-month low, stocks fall first time in 2021

  • Emerging market assets have been under pressure in the last week from continued dollar strength and U.S. higher yields, which are seen as a negative.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand recovered on Tuesday, bouncing off a two-month low hit in the last session, as a recent rally in the dollar cooled.

At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 15.3975 versus the dollar, 0.85pc firmer than its previous close.

The currency has tumbled more than 5pc since the beginning of 2021.

Emerging market assets have been under pressure in the last week from continued dollar strength and U.S. higher yields, which are seen as a negative.

Sentiment also soured badly over a new peak in daily coronavirus infections and doubts over South Africa's vaccine supplies.

"This afternoon, the rand has pierced the R15.40/USD level, ignoring the announced essential lack of change in South Africa's lockdown restrictions last night, and instead attempting to move stronger as global risk aversion wanes somewhat," Annabel Bishop of Investec said in a note.

President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Monday said that the country had secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which would be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

South Africa has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 33,000 deaths, the most on the African continent, but is yet to start its vaccination drive.

Ramaphosa, however, said the cabinet had decided to maintain "level 3" lockdown restrictions, with relatively minor tweaks.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) reversed some gains in the first fall since the beginning of the year, as rising coronavirus cases and the continued lockdown hurt sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index dropped 0.35pc to end the day at 63,535 points, while the bluechip FTSE/JSE top 40 companies index ended down 0.38pc to 58,493 points.

Government bonds firmed, with the yield on the 2030, instrument 2.5 basis points lower at 8.810pc.

