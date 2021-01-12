ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Pakistan

IHC seeks arguments from AGP in PTV chairman's appointment case

  • The court adjourned the hearing till January 14.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) in a case against the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari and adjourned the matter till January 14.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah conducted hearing on the petitions challenging the appointment of the PTV chairman.

During the hearing, the court directed Naeem Bukhari's lawyer to read out the decision of the Supreme Court (SC). On which, the top court's decision was read out in the Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi's case.

The chief justice said the top court had given clear judgment pertaining to appointments in the PTV.

He further said Naeem Bukhari was respectable for us but he could not ignore the decision of the SC.

Naeem Bukhari's lawyer said the federal government had the power to appoint a private director.

The court asked the lawyer to read the verdict as it also mentioned the age limit for the slots.

On which, the lawyer said there had been a new notification which was not on the record.

The lawyer requested for a time limit to submit the reply. However, the court granted it and adjourned the hearing till January 14 with the above directions.

IHC Naeem Bukhari Pakistan Television PTV chairman's appointment case

