ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,862 Increased By ▲ 19.16 (0.4%)
BR30 24,431 Increased By ▲ 163.87 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,852 Increased By ▲ 246.68 (0.54%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 84.58 (0.44%)
Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

  • In Tokyo, Sony was down 1.03 percent at 10,605 yen, trading house Mitsubishi Corp was down 1.29 percent at 2,594 yen, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was off 1.02 percent at 3,895 yen.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and facing concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 171.23 points at 27,967.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.42 percent or 7.82 points to 1,847.12.

"In addition to profit-taking sell orders after rallies last weekend, Japanese shares are under pressure from rising coronavirus infections at home and worries over US political turmoil," also a factor in the US market rout, Mizuho Securities said.

The Japanese market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The dollar fetched 104.14 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.20 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Sony was down 1.03 percent at 10,605 yen, trading house Mitsubishi Corp was down 1.29 percent at 2,594 yen, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was off 1.02 percent at 3,895 yen.

Chugai Pharmaceutical rocketed 10.55 percent to 6,119 yen after a British government-funded trial found Chugai's arthritis medication tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, lowered patients' risk of death from Covid-19 by 24 percent, with their stays in intensive care units shortened by up to 10 days.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 31,008.69 points.

