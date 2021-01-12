ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Vaccination efforts boosted, WHO to probe Covid origins in China

AFP 12 Jan 2021

LONDON: Vaccination efforts were boosted Monday as BioNTech planned millions more doses than expected this year and mass inoculation sites opened across England while the world neared two million pandemic deaths a year since the first fatality was recorded.

As countries across the globe looked forward to vaccines finally allowing a return to normality in the months ahead, WHO experts were also focusing on Covid-19's origins and planned a mission to China this week to probe the initial outbreak.

The 10 World Health Organization scientists will visit from Thursday, more than a year after the pandemic began and amid accusations Beijing has tried to thwart the investigation into the virus that has now infected more than 90 million people.

The announcement of the WHO team's arrival came on the anniversary of the first death confirmed by China in the central city of Wuhan, where a wet market was identified as the first major outbreak of the disease that then spread around the world.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but is tackling a number of local infections, and more than half a million people were placed under lockdown in Beijing on Monday as the government imposed strict measures to stamp out a handful of cases.

Infection numbers were, however, surging across Europe, particularly as Britain coped with a new strain of the disease running rampant, posing the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed.

The virus has also exploded across the United States, the hardest-hit country, and US President-elect Joe Biden was to receive his second dose of the vaccine publicly on Monday as part of efforts to boost confidence.

There were also fears that the full impact of socialising over the holiday season worldwide has not yet been felt.

BioNTech said it expects to produce two billion doses in 2021, up from the previous forecast of 1.3 billion.

Britain was the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and has since approved those from Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna. On Monday it opened seven mass vaccination sites across England.

"I feel this is the way back," said Moira Edwards, 88, after receiving her first vaccination. "I can't understand anybody not wanting to have it."

While wealthier nations in Europe and North America have started vaccination drives, India - with the world's second-biggest virus caseload - will begin giving shots to its 1.3 billion people from Saturday in a colossal and complex undertaking.

The WHO team will "conduct joint research cooperation on the origins of Covid-19 with Chinese scientists", Beijing's National Health Commission said in a statement that provided no further details.

