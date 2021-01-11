PTI govt initiatives meant for common man: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday regretted that only the ruling elite used to enjoy the benefits of development in the past, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's initiatives like Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaaf Card and Shelter Homes for the benefit of the common man.

Addressing the party workers here, he said that the Punjab Rozgar programme was the mega initiative for providing soft loans for starting a small-scale business and needy could get loans of different categories, ranging from Rs 100,000 Rs 10 million.

Meanwhile, an increase in exports and economic stability are major macroeconomic achievements of the PTI, he said and added that the steady economic recovery and holistic industrialization have panicked the opposition and the PDM leadership is worried about its bleak political future.

Those avoiding to tender resignations have no capacity or potential to hold a long march and every conspiracy of the defeated elements will be foiled, he vowed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal asserted that those trying to disrupt the development process would not get anything, adding that the alliance of the hypocrite leaders had now succumbed to their hypocrisy.

He advised the opposition to reconsider its negative attitude after repeated defeats as the conspirators have been fully exposed.

The PTI has lodged a vigorous crusade against corruption and corrupt mafia would meet its logical end while the people would be the ultimate winners, concluded the minister.