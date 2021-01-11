World
BioNTech boosts 2021 vaccine supply forecast to 2bn doses: company
11 Jan 2021
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German company BioNTech, which developed the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the West, said Monday it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021, up from the previous forecast of 1.3 billion doses.
"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," said the company, referring to the additional dose that could be extracted from each vial of the vaccine.
A new factory in Marburg, Germany, is also expected to open in February, and would help to ramp up its production capacity.
