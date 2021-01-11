CNG stations to remain close for 3 days across Sindh
- According to a statement issued by the company, pumps running on LNG and local gas will also remain closed.
11 Jan 2021
The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep CNG stations closed for three days in Sindh from today (Monday).
Furtermore,CNG will now be available across Sindh from 8 am on Thursday.
