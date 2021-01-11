ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.92%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.83%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (0.24%)
BR30 24,348 Increased By ▲ 141.32 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.17 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 40.43 (0.21%)
CNG stations to remain close for 3 days across Sindh

  • According to a statement issued by the company, pumps running on LNG and local gas will also remain closed.
Ali Ahmed 11 Jan 2021

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep CNG stations closed for three days in Sindh from today (Monday).

According to a statement issued by the company, pumps running on LNG and local gas will also remain closed.

Furtermore,CNG will now be available across Sindh from 8 am on Thursday.

SSGC CNG stations closed

