Two killed, three injured in Khairpur armed clash

KHAIRPUR: At least two people were killed and three others injured in armed clash between two rival groups here on Sunday. Police said that members of two groups which were in dispute for last few months traded fire in Kaccha area of Khairpur.

In cross firing two people were killed and three others sustained bullet wounds. As many as 15 people have been killed in armed clashes between the groups during last six months. Hundreds of people of the affected group along with dead bodies held protest demonstration by National Highway due to which traffic between Sindh and Punjab remained suspended. Later, the Highway was cleared for traffic after talks with protestors.