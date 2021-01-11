ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Tax defaulters advised to deposit taxes immediately

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs ...
APP 11 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday called upon the property tax and professional tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately.

In a statement on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while explaining details of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax from July to December 2020, said that Rs 3627.806 million from Karachi, Rs 256.954 million from Hyderabad and Rs. 120.950 million was collected from Sukkur in terms of Motor vehicle tax while Rs. 48.288 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs. 54.848 million from Larkana and Rs. 30.146 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of Motor vehicle tax.

Chawla said that property tax of Rs 1093.103 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 50.669 million from Hyderabad and Rs 23.085 million from Sukkur. Rs 6.209 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 13.158 million from Larkana and Rs.6,735 million were collected from Mirpurkhas, in terms of Property tax.

