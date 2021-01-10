PM says tragedy part of wider plot hatched by India

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured the bereaved families of Hazara community that the federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts to protect them.

Talking to the members of the Hazara community, the prime minister expressed the resolve that his government would chase down the culprits involved in Mach tragedy and would bring them to justice.

On the occasion, the prime minister accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Muhammad Kamal, prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The prime minister said India had been involved in such nefarious terrorist activities to create disharmony and sectarian strife in the country.

"It is a part of that wider plot hatched by India to destablize the country and stir sectarian divide," the prime minister said lauding efforts of Inter Services-Intelligence for foiling a number of such plots aimed at targeting the religious leaders and creating chaos in the country.

He said, "Not only am I sharing your grief but the whole nation shared it. The whole nation stands with you, my government, provincial government and the intelligence agencies are standing with you.

"My mission is not only to unite the whole country but the entire Muslim Ummah. To end this divide, we have tried to remove differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he added

He further noted that the Hazara community had suffered immensely by acts of terrorism in past.

He said that he had visited them in the past and faced threats when he condemned a sectarian group.

Sharing grief of the community, the prime minister cited the Amna Bibi who lost her five brothers in the tragedy and Mohammad Sadiq who was the only bread-earner of his sisters.

The prime minister said he had sent federal ministers including interior minister Shaikh Rashid to console them and assure government's full protection.

The prime minister reiterated that the government would go after the terrorist elements involved in the killing of Hazara people.

There were 35 or 40 terrorist who had been involved in terrorism, he said, hinting at creation of a cell of security forces to give full protection to the community.

The prime minister further said he had come to Quetta to give the bereaved families and their community full confidence.

He said he had requested them to bury their dead, adding that he was in constant touch with all the stakeholders over the incident.

The prime minister separately met a number of bereaved families and promised to them that the government would fulfill all its promises made with the Hazara community.

Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the brutal killing of the members of the Hazara community and said that they were facing genocide. "Some terror elements have joined hands with Daesh and they are supported by India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan," he said, adding that the cabinet was apprised of attempts being made to create sectarian tension in the country in March.

He said that India has made attempts to fuel sectarian tensions in the country and Maulana Adil's assassination in Karachi was one such bid to cause rifts, however, it was tackled in the best possible way by the security institutions. "Our forces have foiled many attempts by terrorists and arrested several such elements before the execution of their nefarious designs," Imran Khan said. He said that the Balochistan province was neglected in the past due to its less population and votes, however, their government is giving special attention the development of the province.

"The chieftain system in the province has also a role in the destruction of Balochistan," the prime minister said while also blaming the PPP for neglecting it during its tenure. "The development funds were previously funneled through chieftains of the province, which made them richer while the masses remained poor," Imran Khan said. He lauded chief minister Jam Kamal and said that the latter was performing well for the betterment of the province. Speaking to the heirs of the victims in a separate meeting Prime Minister said that they were establishing a security group tasked with providing security to the Hazara victims.

"I have met the Hazara families after attacks on them previously when I was not the prime minister," he said, adding that he decided to visit after the burial of the victims as a prior visit could set a bad precedent for his successors. "I am thankful to the families of the victims for burying the coal miners on my request," he said adding that he remained in touch with the security institutions, reviewing the situation.

After his visit to Quetta to meet Hazara Community mounrers following Machh massacre, Prime Minister Imran Khan flew back on Saturday to Nur Khan Airbase in the federal capital.

Accompanied with federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the prime minister boarded special aircraft from Quetta earlier on Saturday and has safely landed on the Pakistan Air Force base in Islamabad.-Agencies