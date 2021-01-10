ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat falls for second day

Reuters 10 Jan 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell for a second day on Thursday in step with Chicago futures as wheat markets eased from multi-year highs fuelled by South American supply risks. March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.50 euros, or 0.7%, at 214.50 euros ($263.04) a tonne.

On Wednesday it had climbed to 219.00 euros, a life-of- contract peak and highest front-month price since August 2018, before closing lower. Chicago wheat was also heading for a second day of losses after a six-year high this week.

The broad grains rally was curbed Wednesday by a stabilization in the dollar and chart resistance. Traders said prices were further pressured on Thursday by disappointing weekly US soybean exports and an agreement to end a grain inspectors strike that had disrupted exports from Argentina.

Investors were turning their focus towards next week's US Department of Agriculture (USDA) global crop report to see how the agency would adjust South American crop forecasts in the light of dry growing conditions. The wheat market was also awaiting the resumption of activity in Russia after this week's holiday period to gauge the impact of a planned export tax.

In France, wheat shipments outside the European Union eased in December after a season's high in November, an initial estimate based on Refinitiv data showed. In Germany, hopes of new export sales and expectations of a busy ship loading programme in January supported premiums in Hamburg.

Standard milling wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 5 euros over Paris March against 4.5 euros on Wednesday. The holiday period in Russia was reducing offers of Russian wheat in export markets and an African buyer this week bought high protein wheat in the Baltic region, traders said.

Euronext wheat falls for second day

Federal cabinet to discuss economic, political issues

Balochistan situation discussed

Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment

UfG reduction plan: SSGCL yet to introduce fixed bill tariff for Balochistan

SECP grants licence to two new REITs

China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws

IMF spells out govt steps

FY 2021-22: FD issues budget circular to ministries, divisions

Senate elections: Punjab, KP govts put their weight behind reference

Ban on Gur exports likely

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.