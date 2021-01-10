ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Justice Qaiser Khan takes oath as PHC CJ

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Saturday. KP Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to him during a ceremony held at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, provincial Ministers - Taimur Salim Jhagra, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, IG Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, PHC judges and senior lawyers.

The CJ's post fell vacant on November 12 after the death of incumbent Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to coronavirus. Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan received his secondary education from Cadet College, Kohat in 1976 and did FSc from Islamia College, Peshawar in 1978.

Then he graduated from Islamia College, Peshawar in 1981. Justice Qaiser obtained Law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1984 and MA (Political Science) from University of Peshawar in 1987 and MA (Journalism) from University of Peshawar in 1991.

He started his professional career as an advocate of the Lower court in 1984. Then he got enrolled as an advocate of the High Court in 1991. He became advocate of the Supreme Court in 2008. Justice Qaiser also elected as a member of the Provincial Bar Council for two consecutive terms (November 1998 and April 2004).

He elevated to the bench as an Additional Judge on August 02, 2011. He worked as Judge, Labour Appellate Tribunal since January, 2012 for the areas falling within the limits of DI Khan and Bannu Benches. Justice Qaiser appointed as Member Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal on 21st June 2012, Chairman Enrollment Committee, Provincial Bar Council for D I Khan Division. Inspection Judge for Districts Buner, Dir Upper and Shangla in February, 2013.

On June 12, 2013 Justice Qaiser made permanent Judge of Peshawar High Court. He also joined Election Tribunal for hearing appeals of the constituencies of National Assembly as well as KP Assembly on 17th July 2013. Justice Qaiser made Inspection Judge of Kohat and Hangu districts on l0th March 2014.

On 9th April, 2014 he made Incharge Judge High Court Administration to liaison the issues of Construction Work. He also appointed as Chairman of KP Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal on 10th April 2014, Inspection Judge of Swabi and Nowshera districts on 10th September 2014 and Inspection Judge of Charsadda and Mardan districts on 13th January 2017.

Justice Qaiser became Member of the Committee for Enhancing Environmental Justice in Pakistan on 18th January, 2017. He was an Additional Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 17th March 2008 till his resignation on 25th March 2010.

