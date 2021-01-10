Jordan approves China's Sinopharm vaccine

AMMAN: Jordan said on Saturday it has approved China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, after giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab the green light.

"Emergency use of the... Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been authorised," the head of the Jordanian Food and Drug administration, Nizar Mheidat, told state television.

"It is the second vaccine available for use in Jordan, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine," which Jordan approved in December, he told Al-Mamlaka television.

Health ministry Secretary-General Wael Hayajneh said the first batch of Sinopharm would arrive at midnight Saturday, while an initial consignment of the Pfizer vaccine was due on Monday.