'PEC Islamabad reluctant to register 63 qualified DCET graduates'

KARACHI: In a bid to gain some ulterior motives, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Islamabad is reluctant to register 63 passed out and qualified graduates of Dawood College of Engineering and Technology (DCET), Karachi, federal degree awarding institution, belonging to 1991 to 1996 batches of all faculties since the last 11 years in sheer violation of the rules, regulations and laws.

This was stated by President of DCET's Student Action Committee Old Batches 1991-96 Engineer Mustafa Hussain while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Saturday. Hussain said that the PEC raised first objection that the DCET's BE students should have passed their examination within seven years as per its law, and then it raised second objection that regarding the taken special supplementary examination 2008, and its examination policy and degree award to students, DCET administration did not officially intimate/ also not taken onboard to PEC Islamabad.

Hussain said PEC Islamabad issued an SRO 1142(1)/85 in 2019 stating that it will register those passed out students of all those engineering universities or institutions of Pakistan which conducted examinations and awarded degrees before 2018 even after passage of seven-year academic years of the students. He said that regarding second objection, officially/onboard matter, solution is pending in PEC Islamabad Legal Branch for legal opinion. As a result, we cannot get higher engineering education like MS and PhD and government and private jobs.

He said NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi had disaffiliated DCET 1998 after failing in its nefarious bid to make the engineering college as its second campus and subsequently, PEC also abolished DCET accreditation in connivance with the NED varsity. As a result, annual and special supplementary examinations 2005 and 2008 were held very late and students' education was disrupted due to conflict between the university and the college administration over the control issue of the college. He said that the DCET got degree awarding status through a Constitutional Amendment was made Act in Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan due to struggle of the students of these batches on the platform of Students Action Committee DCET Karachi.

He said that PEC had destroyed the future of 63 graduated engineers of DCET through a systemic conspiracy in connivance with NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Hussain appealed to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Supreme Court of Pakistan's Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Islamabad Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi & Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi Dr Faizullah Abbasi to take notice of the issue and urge PEC to register passed out graduates of DCET with immediate effect. He appealed to the all leaders of Pakistan's political parties to play their due role for solution to this important issue immediately.

Hussain revealed that the affected engineers were in misery since the last 11 years as their career, status, education, potential as well as domestic life had reached end level and they were completely disappointed and were planning to take extreme action; therefore, the government should consider their genuine issue most seriously and take practical action in this connection.

He informed that the PEC had refused to register 63 genuine qualified engineers, that is against the rules, regulations and prescribed laws. He said that the government should take strict action against all involved in this negligence and help in provision of PEC registration with immediate effect on humanitarian grounds. He said that PEC Islamabad should relax second objection rule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021