Pakistan

'Academy of Excellence' set up for professional training in media: Shibli

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said "Academy of Excellence" had been set up for professional training of newcomers in various fields of media, including production, art, and culture under the vision of improving quality of the media industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the "Academy of Excellence", he said all capabilities and resources would be utilised to make the academy a platform of excellence. Besides Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen, Additional Secretary Shahira Shahid, Radio Pakistan Director General Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, a large number of heads of media sciences departments of various universities were present on the occasion.

Senator Faraz said the idea of the Academy of Excellence was brought by veteran television producer Khwaja Najamul Hassan, which had been implemented now. He said that this platform would provide an opportunity to newcomers to utilise their talents in a better manner.

Faraz said there were only a few media, art, and production training institutes in the country, and there was a dire need to introduce a facility where skills of media professionals could be nurtured, and shortage of trained staff was overcome.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

