Opposition not to tender resignations, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have totally rejected the opposition's negative politics of rallies and public gatherings. The opposition will never tender resignations from the assemblies as the PDM is divided on this issue, he said, adding: "The opposition is insulting democratic values by not giving respect to the people's mandate."

Usman Buzdar said the rejected elements are doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to gain political millage. He said, "the government has taken practical measures for the welfare and betterment of the people.

Pakistan has got an honest and sincere leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government has completed those development projects in its short span of two and half year which former governments failed to deliver in years."

On the special instruction of the CM, All Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference has been convened on 20th January at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari will preside.

Assistant Commissioners from Lahore Division will participate in the conference while other Assistant Commissioners will attend the conference through video link. Guidelines will be given in the conference to provide relief to the people at lower level, solving their problems and initiative.

Moreover, the CM said that government equally shares the grief of the bereaved hires of Mach Tragedy. All our sympathies are with them and the government as well as the whole nation is standing beside Hazara community in their time of trial.

