Condolence

LAHORE: PML (Q) president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent Pakistani businessman Seth Abid.

Shujat said that very few people would know that Seth Abid has done a lot for the security and integrity of Pakistan.

"I personally know that the national services rendered by Seth Abid are very few and his services will always be remembered," he said.

