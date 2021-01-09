World
Russia reports 23,309 new coronavirus cases, 470 deaths
- Authorities said 470 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 61,381.
09 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday reported 23,309 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 4,900 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,379,103.
