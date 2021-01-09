Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5pc on day

TOKYO/LONDON: Bitcoin jumped more than 5% on Friday to fresh record highs of $41,530, reversing losses from earlier in the session.

The world’s most popular digital currency slid to as low as $36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange before bouncing back. Rival cryptocurrency ethereum rose 3% after sinking more than 10%.

Bitcoin has rallied nearly 1,000% since a low in March. It topped $30,000 for the first time on Jan. 2, after surpassing $20,000 on Dec. 16.

Some market participants had warned of a correction after the $40,000 milestone was reached, but bitcoin was poised to register it’s 11th session of gains out of the last 12.—Reuters