PCB announces PSL 2021 schedule

Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 campaign by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on 20 February.

On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day 34-match tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22 March, marking the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017.

To safeguard the integrity of the HBL PSL 2021 and to ensure health and safety of all participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCB has decided to hold the matches in Karachi and Lahore only. The National Stadium will stage the first half of the competition, while the Pakistan cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs.

With regards to crowd attendances, since Covid-19 is an evolving situation, a decision will be made closer to time though the event organisers are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the concerned government officials.

While preparing the event schedule, the organisers have ensured each side is playing equal number of day and evening matches. Also, the event organisers have tried to make optimum use of the weekends while scheduling double-headers that will ensure maximum following and coverage.

The Support Period for the HBL PSL 2021 will commence from 15 February and the foreign players competing in the league will arrive into Karachi with a negative PCR test. Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four.

Event schedule (Day matches to start at 2pm; Night matches to start at 7pm; Friday’s double-headers to start at 3pm and 8pm, respectively):

Sat, 20 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Mon, 22 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Tue, 23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 24 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 26 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sat, 27 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sun, Feb 28 - Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Mon, 1 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 3 Mar - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Thu, 4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 5 Mar - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Sat, 6 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 7 Mar - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (D); Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 11 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 12 Mar - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sat 13 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sun, 14 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Mon, 15 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N); GSL, Lahore

Tue, 16 Mar - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 18 Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2) (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 19 Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N); GSL, Lahore

Sat, Mar 20 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N); GSL, Lahore

Mon, 22 Mar - Final (N), GSL, Lahore