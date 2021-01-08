ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Major French city of Strasbourg to have 6 pm COVID curfew

  • At the start of this month, France imposed an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments to combat the spread of the virus.
  • French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the government was considering adding a further 10 local regions to the 6 p.m. curfew rule.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

PARIS: The eastern French city of Strasbourg, home to one of the European Union parliament buildings, will have a 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) evening curfew imposed on it from Sunday onwards, as part of French plans to curb the spread of the COVID virus, reported BFM TV.

At the start of this month, France imposed an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments to combat the spread of the virus, moving the curfew to 6 p.m. from 8 p.m, an and running through to 6 a.m. the following morning.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the government was considering adding a further 10 local regions to the 6 p.m. curfew rule, although Paris is not part of this list for now.

COVID 19 COVID curfew European Union parliament COVID virus,

Major French city of Strasbourg to have 6 pm COVID curfew

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters