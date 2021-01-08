World
Major French city of Strasbourg to have 6 pm COVID curfew
08 Jan 2021
PARIS: The eastern French city of Strasbourg, home to one of the European Union parliament buildings, will have a 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) evening curfew imposed on it from Sunday onwards, as part of French plans to curb the spread of the COVID virus, reported BFM TV.
At the start of this month, France imposed an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments to combat the spread of the virus, moving the curfew to 6 p.m. from 8 p.m, an and running through to 6 a.m. the following morning.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the government was considering adding a further 10 local regions to the 6 p.m. curfew rule, although Paris is not part of this list for now.
