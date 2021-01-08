ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
PTCL signs partnership agreement with Avaya Holdings Corp

Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) have signed a partnership agreement, where PTCL will launch Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one work stream collaboration app for the digital workplace, for the first time in Pakistan.

The partnership will enable organizations to implement blended and flexible environment for their employees, said a press release issued on Thursday.

In collaboration with the PTCL, Avaya will provide free, full-feature access for a limited time to customers in Pakistan. Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one video meeting and work stream collaboration platform for the digital workplace that changes the way work gets done in nearly 100 countries.

It helps businesses, schools, governments and other organizations to bring together distributed groups of people instantly with immersive workspaces where they can message, meet, share content, manage tasks and collaborate in the Cloud.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We are continuously working towards empowering organizations within Pakistan and supporting the vision of a Digital Pakistan. In the present circumstances, where most of the organizations are offering flexible working environment, our partnership with Avaya is the step in the right direction. Not only that, such solutions are much needed in the educational sector as it offers a more blended learning and working model. It will certainly create opportunities to streamline and support schools and universities as it introduces an innovative way to learn and deliver lectures.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

