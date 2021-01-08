KMU, BKMC Swabi sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in Allied Health sciences.

According to details this agreement is inked for training of the students of KMU-IHS Swabi in BS Vision Sciences, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Anesthesia Technology, BS Radiology Technology, BS Dental Technology and BS Nursing four year programs or any other discipline to be opened by the KMU-IHS Swabi from time to time and requires premises of BKMC and Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) for students’ skills development as per program requirement.

The MoU explained that BKMC, Swabi will be the exclusive owner of the building, equipment and employers of skilled staff, which includes doctors, trainers, paramedics and other staff required for the facilitation of clinical training of the students at BKMC & GKMC of above-mentioned programs. Whereas, KMU-IHS Swabi being constituent institute of KMU, will admit and register the students in various programs. In order to keep the standard of quality of training, KMU-IHS Swabi will deploy the required number of students according to the number of faculty and infrastructure of the hospital.

