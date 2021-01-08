Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (January 7, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.00/160.10 160.25/160.35
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 159.95 160.20
Karachi 100-share Index 45,344.54 45,153.42
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 98,851.11 99,966.51
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills 7.1498 7.1202
Six-month bills 7.2000 7.1701
12-month bills 7.2900 7.2400
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 6 Dec 31
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 8.4999 98.8132
Five-year PIB 9.5298 No bid recivied
10-year PIB 9.9900 Bids rejected
20-Year PIB Bids rejected 95.2853
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Dec 31 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $20,512.1 mln $20,254.0 mln
Forex held by central bank $13,412.3 mln $13,150.9 mln
Forex held by commercial banks $7,099.8 mln $7,103.1 mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.7 0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.0 8.3
Wholesale price index Dec
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.3 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 5.7 5.0
Trade Balance Dec N/A N/A
Exports Dec N/A N/A
Imports Dec N/A N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income N/A $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct
Services sector growth -0.6 N/A
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bln $-1,673 bln
Exports N/A $147,000 mln
Imports N/A $235,295 mln
Current a/c deficit $792 mln $2.97 bln
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
