ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (January 7, 2020)....
Reuters Updated 08 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Thursday (January 7, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                      THURSDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   160.00/160.10      160.25/160.35
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 159.95             160.20
Karachi 100-share Index              45,344.54          45,153.42
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              98,851.11          99,966.51
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Dec 31             Dec 17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills                       7.1498             7.1202
Six-month bills                         7.2000             7.1701
12-month bills                          7.2900             7.2400
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Jan 6             Dec 31
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          8.4999            98.8132
Five-year PIB                           9.5298    No bid recivied
10-year PIB                             9.9900      Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                      Bids rejected            95.2853
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Dec 31                PVS
Total liquid forex reserves      $20,512.1 mln      $20,254.0 mln
Forex held by central bank       $13,412.3 mln      $13,150.9 mln
Forex held by commercial banks    $7,099.8 mln       $7,103.1 mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                          LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                   0.7                0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                     8.0                8.3
Wholesale price index Dec
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                   0.3                0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                     5.7                5.0
Trade Balance Dec                          N/A                N/A
Exports Dec                                N/A                N/A
Imports Dec                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)      $-1,740 bln        $-1,673 bln
Exports                                    N/A       $147,000 mln
Imports                                    N/A       $235,295 mln
Current a/c deficit                   $792 mln          $2.97 bln
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

