ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX gains 191 points to close at 45,344 points

  • As many as 407 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 168 of them recorded gain and 222 sustained losses.
APP 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 191.12 points, with positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 45,344.54 points against 45,153.42 points on the last working day.

A total 641,437,173 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 664,538,172 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.521 billion against Rs24.696 billion previous day.

As many as 407 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 168 of them recorded gain and 222 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 94,868,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.79, Power Cement with a volume of 34,203,000 and price per share of Rs10.42 and Kot Addu Power with a volume of 32,190,500 and price per share of Rs34.34.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs577 whereas Premium Tex. was runner up with the increase of Rs19.12 per share, closing at Rs274.12.

Atlas Honda Ltd witnessed maximum decrease of Rs20 per share, closing at Rs500 while Gillette PakXR shares decreased by Rs16.81 per share closing at Rs410.05.

