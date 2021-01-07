NA speaker explains how legislative process can be taken forward

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a final decision would be taken on convening the session of the National Assembly after consultation with the opposition parties.

The speaker expressed these views, while chairing a meeting in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, and Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheerud Din Babar.

The speaker said that a joint strategy should be formulated after consultation with the opposition parties to take the legislative process forward.

He said that completing the days of the National Assembly session given in the parliamentary calendar was a constitutional requirement, and its implementation was the responsibility of the Parliament.

He said that the role of Parliament as a public representative forum was very important for providing relief to the people.

He said that this was the time for us to use all possible resources to implement the promises made to the people.

He said that all the political parties present in the parliament should play their positive role to get the nation out of the difficult situation.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall political and economic situation of the country including important parliamentary issues.

The meeting also considered the convening of the session of the National Assembly during the current situation of the COVID-19 in the country, and consultation with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties.

The speaker said that the second wave of the COVID-19 is very dangerous and the government along with other political parties needs the cooperation of the people to fight it.

He commended the role of the parliament during the first wave of the COVID-19.

The federal ministers, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs and the chief whip shared their views on the overall political situation in the country, including the conduct of parliamentary affairs.

The speaker said that in spite of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the government has met the expectations of the people.

He said that the country was moving in the right direction economically and the economic crisis would be overcome soon.

He said that the people have deep expectations with the Parliament, and the government is taking steps on priority basis to meet them.

He said that a joint strategy for convening the session of the National Assembly would be made after consultation with other political parties.

He said that the people have elected the government and the opposition through their valuable votes, and sent them to the parliament.

He said that the opposition needs to play an active role through the parliament for full representation of the people.

