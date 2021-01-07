Markets
LME official prices
07 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1921.50 2027.50 7914.00 2043.50 17517.00 21350.00 2785.00 2020.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1921.50 2027.50 7914.00 2043.50 17517.00 21350.00 2785.00 2020.00
3-months Buyer 1893.00 2032.50 7922.50 2059.00 17576.00 21125.00 2811.00 2051.50
3-months Seller 1893.00 2032.50 7922.50 2059.00 17576.00 21125.00 2811.00 2051.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20862.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20862.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
